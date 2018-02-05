Chinese police seize 2,000 bottles of fake liquor

Police in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region and Sichuan Province have seized 2,000 bottles of fake liquor in a joint raid, according to local authorities on Monday.

Urumqi police were informed last month by police in Luzhou City, Sichuan, that a person in Urumqi had been buying packaging of brand liquor from a fake liquor plant in Luzhou.

Five suspects were caught and two factories were closed down along with five selling sites and a storage location in later January.

More than 2,000 bottles of fake liquor were seized, including "brands" such as Moutai and Wuliangye. The amount of money involved was over 7 million yuan (1.1 million U.S. dollars).

The suspects confessed that to buying bottles of famous liquor brands and filling them with low quality liquor.

As the Chinese New Year draws near, the demand for liquor is on the rise.