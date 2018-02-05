Chinese, Cambodian artists jointly perform to celebrate Spring Festival, 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties

Chinese artists perform during a gala in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on Feb. 2, 2018. Chinese and Cambodian artists jointly performed here Friday night to celebrate the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year and the 60th anniversary of the establishment of the China-Cambodia diplomatic relations. (Xinhua/Sovannara)

Forty-four artists from the China Oriental Song and Dance Troupe and 23 artists from the Cambodian Ministry of Culture and Fine Arts staged a variety of traditional music, dances, and songs during a two-and-a-half-hour gala, which was held at the iconic Chaktomok Theater.

Cambodian Minister of Culture and Fine Arts Phoeurng Sackona, Cambodian Princess Norodom Buppha Devi, and Chinese Ambassador to Cambodia Xiong Bo were among an audience of about 700 people.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the two-day joint performance, Sackona said over the past 60 years, both countries had gone through many historical events and helped each other to bring peace, development, and growth in all sectors, which brought significant benefits to the peoples of the two countries as well as world peace and progress.

"Cambodia and China are considered as good friends, partners, and brothers," she said. "Good relationship between the two nations has brought tons of benefits to our peoples and countries, and it contributes to peace and development regionally and globally."

"Tonight, Chinese artists will present a cultural feast full of Chinese characteristics, and will join hands with Cambodian artists to sing along the affectionate songs in praise of friendship between our two peoples," Xiong Bo said in his opening speech.

The performance received strong support from viewers. Each of the performances drawn hearty rounds of applause from the audience.

"I feel really happy after watching this amazing arts performance. I saw a variety of Chinese arts performances that I had never seen before," Yoeun Sophat, a 25-year-old student at the National Institute of Education, told Xinhua.

"All artists are highly professional and talented, and their performances were very attractive," he said.

Chy Sinath, 25, also a student at the National Institute of Education, said the joint performance had importantly contributed to promoting cultural ties and people-to-people relations between the two countries.

"After watching this joint performance, I have learned more about China's richness in culture and arts," she said. "The cultural event is vital to bring closer the relations between the peoples of Cambodia and China."