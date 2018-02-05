LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

Super bowl parking goes super crazy: Some parking spaces for $200 or more

1
2018-02-05 16:29Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

How far can it go for parking fee? In the case of the Super Bowl held in midwestern U.S. State of Minneapolis on Sunday, the price could go for 200 U.S. dollars or even more, the USA Today reported.

In hours before the Super Bowl LII, this year's National Football League (NFL) championship game, multiple parking lots near the U.S. Bank Stadium were charging 200 dollars or more for a single spot. The game is between the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles.

A.J. Perez, USA Today Sports reporter, tweeted:" Yes, $200 to park a couple blocks from @usbankstadium. That's about what to it costs for a monthly spot in downtown Minneapolis."

Perez's post triggered heated discussion on Twitter. Super Lock Mike commented: "Bitcoin? Or Dollars?" Peter E. Russell tweeted: "$200 was only the beginning... It went north from there quickly. #capitalism." Michael Groll replied:"NFL is just beyond ridiculous with allowing this to happen."

Ashley Brewer, an ABC sportscaster, also pointed out the difficulty in parking for the big game. "Name something more chaotic than a Costco parking lot on Super Bowl Sunday. You can't," She tweeted.

The soaring parking fee, however, "paled" in comparison to the ticket cost, the report noted. The average price for a ticket sold on major site StubHub as of Tuesday last week was 5,415 dollars, which is 1,000 more than the average price of the most expensive Super Bowl tracked.

Super Bowl has been known as a super revenue generator for many U.S. companies. Pizza Hut expects to double its sales to almost 2 million pizza pies, and St. Louis Bar & Grill expects to sell more than 100,000 chicken wings, 20 times of its daily volume, according to earlier reports.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.