Super bowl parking goes super crazy: Some parking spaces for $200 or more

How far can it go for parking fee? In the case of the Super Bowl held in midwestern U.S. State of Minneapolis on Sunday, the price could go for 200 U.S. dollars or even more, the USA Today reported.

In hours before the Super Bowl LII, this year's National Football League (NFL) championship game, multiple parking lots near the U.S. Bank Stadium were charging 200 dollars or more for a single spot. The game is between the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles.

A.J. Perez, USA Today Sports reporter, tweeted:" Yes, $200 to park a couple blocks from @usbankstadium. That's about what to it costs for a monthly spot in downtown Minneapolis."

Perez's post triggered heated discussion on Twitter. Super Lock Mike commented: "Bitcoin? Or Dollars?" Peter E. Russell tweeted: "$200 was only the beginning... It went north from there quickly. #capitalism." Michael Groll replied:"NFL is just beyond ridiculous with allowing this to happen."

Ashley Brewer, an ABC sportscaster, also pointed out the difficulty in parking for the big game. "Name something more chaotic than a Costco parking lot on Super Bowl Sunday. You can't," She tweeted.

The soaring parking fee, however, "paled" in comparison to the ticket cost, the report noted. The average price for a ticket sold on major site StubHub as of Tuesday last week was 5,415 dollars, which is 1,000 more than the average price of the most expensive Super Bowl tracked.

Super Bowl has been known as a super revenue generator for many U.S. companies. Pizza Hut expects to double its sales to almost 2 million pizza pies, and St. Louis Bar & Grill expects to sell more than 100,000 chicken wings, 20 times of its daily volume, according to earlier reports.