Cirque du Soleil eyes potential market in China

Canadian entertainment company Cirque du Soleil will establish a strong and long-term presence in China to share its creativity with as many people as possible in the country, the company's public relations manager Stephanie Morissette said.

"For our shows, we are working with local Chinese promoters and partners to help us better understand the Chinese ways and culture, and to bring the Chinese population to get to know us better," Morissette told Xinhua.

Cirque du Soleil is also developing a state-of-the-art theater in the east China city of Hangzhou, where a new resident show created specifically for Chinese audiences will be presented in 2019, Morissette said.

One of Cirque du Soleil's shows "Kooza," which combines acrobatic performances and clown shows, is being performed in Beijing and will also be presented in Shenzhen and Hong Kong, Morissette said.

Established in Quebec, Canada in 1984, Cirque du Soleil has performed in more than 450 cities in 60 countries and regions.