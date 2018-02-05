China steals the show at Havana Int'l Book Fair

An incessant flow of people entering and leaving the main pavilion at Havana's International Book Fair clearly indicates the people's strong interest in this year's featured guest country: China.

An oversized poster flanked by two flags announces China's presence at the fair, where the Asian country occupies some 400 square meters of floor space, presenting as many as 3,000 books, including several authored by Chinese President Xi Jinping, such as his highly acclaimed "The Governance of China."

This book is prominently on display near the entrance, inviting readers to explore its compilation of 99 speeches, talks, briefings and letters by Xi, divided by 17 topics, as well as 29 photos dating from August 2014 to September 2017.

China has become the spotlight of the show with its selection of Spanish-, English- and Chinese-language books promising insights into the millenary culture.

"I'm interested in finding out more about the Chinese culture," student and fair goer Yosvany Monteaux told Xinhua.

Monteaux has been studying Mandarin at the Confucius Institute in Havana for three years, and it has piqued his curiosity "for everything that comes from there."

As the most important cultural event in the Caribbean nation, the 27th Havana International Book Fair opened on Feb. 1 and will conclude its first stage in Havana on Feb. 11.

"I found what I was hoping to find and even much more," he said, pointing to a backpack stuffed with textbooks and works of literature.

Inside a large blue tent, you can buy Spanish translations of famed Chinese authors, such as Liu Zhenyun's "Cell Phone" or Xu Zechen's "Running Through Beijing."

Both authors are a part of the entourage of 11 Chinese writers who attended the fair to meet with their Cuban counterparts alongside others in the publishing field.

One Cuban fair goer Susel Suarez said that to know more about China, one has to read more from China.

"China is a friendly country, and it's great that it comes closer to us so that we can know more and better about its culture," Suarez added.