Farmer in C China grows a strawberry weighed 120g

1
2018-02-05 14:02Global Times Editor: Li Yan ECNS App Download

A strawberry grown in Central China weighed in at a whopping 120 grams, media reported Sunday.

Zhang Fengtao, a grower in Henan Province, said he came across the unusually large strawberry just in time for his Spring Festival harvest.

With a length of about 10 centimeters, the strawberry is Zhang's biggest since he left the big city – the provincial capital of Zhengzhou – to rural Xingyang county to grow his fortune through farming.

Zhang, of the post-80s generation, recently returned to Xingyang, where he rented a 3 mu (0.2 hectares) plot for strawberry greenhouses.

Though Zhang's strawberry is impressive, it's less than half the weight of the Guinness World Record holder.

As of 2015, the heaviest strawberry weighed 250 grams and was grown by Koji Nakao in Fukuoka, Japan.

　　

