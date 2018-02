(Photo/CGTN)

An explosion ripped through a fireworks factory in southeast China's Jiangxi Province on Monday morning, local media have reported.

The incident took place at around 9 a.m. local time at Shangli County in Pingxiang City.

The blast was followed by a huge mushroom-shaped cloud and raging fire.

The cause of the accident has not been immediately clear.

There have been no reports of casualties so far.