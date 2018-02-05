LINE

Plastic buckets better than luggage, say workers

Migrant workers in Chengdu caught attention on social media for their practical choice of travel accessory - buckets.

Carrying everything from clothes to food, the 19-liter plastic buckets abounded at Chengdu Train Station on Saturday as workers headed home for Spring Festival.

"I work at the building site, so I brought one home to use," said a man heading back to his native Hebei Province.

Others said they're not only durable and cheap, but also can be repurposed at home. Plus, they can come in handy on crowded trains.

"If there are no seats, you can sit on them," said another bucket-toting traveler.

Many migrant workers travel on "standing tickets" due to the shortage of seats during the annual travel rush.

The buckets were a hit on Sina Weibo.

"My dad brought eight buckets back home this year, and my family loves to use them so much," wrote "Miss-Beita."

"I used them as trash cans, to grow flowers and such... anyway, they're very practical," "Weiduoliyaoxiong" posted.

　　

