LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

Japan invents bananas with edible peel

1
2018-02-05 13:04Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

It looks just like any other bananas, except that its peel is edible.

Japan's D&T farm has recently provided the market with a new kind of banana, whose peel is said to be as tasty as its innards.

Called "the mangee," the banana is produced using a technique called "freeze thaw awakening."

The process involves starting banana trees out at a frigid -60 degrees centigrade, then replanting the trees with their still-ripening bananas to a more temperate climate of around 27 degrees centigrade -- an environment banana trees typically grow in the entire time.

The extreme temperature variation encourages the plants to grow rapidly, and leaves the fruit with a peel that has a texture like "lettuce," D&T spokesman Tetsuya Tanaka told the New York Post.

Staff working at Japanese news site SoraNews24 tried the fruit. While acknowledging the peels were truly edible, the tester thought, however, that there wan't much flavor to the skin.

The mongee banana is currently available in only one regional Japanese outlet, with each banana going for around 6 U.S. dollars.

Banana is the most popular fruit in Japan. According to Japan's financial magazine Toyo Keizai, in 2016, households of more than two people in Japan buy an average of 18 kg of bananas a year, well ahead of the No. 2 fruit, mandarin orange, at 13 kg a year.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.