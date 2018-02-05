LINE

Shanghai cooperates with British cities

2018-02-05

British Prime Minister Theresa May recently visited Shanghai during her official visit to China, Xinhua News Agency reported Friday.

According to the Foreign Affairs Office of the Shanghai Municipal People's Government, Shanghai has established sister-city or friendly exchange relationships with the City of London, Liverpool and Greater London in Britain and has carried out productive cooperation and exchange with these cities in the fields of finance, shipping, exhibition, trade, culture, environmental protection and tourism.

Statistics from Shanghai Municipal Commission of Commerce show that the value of trade between Britain and China was 72.4 billion ($11 billion) in 2017, up 7.92 percent from 2016.

As the "Go Globally" strategy develops in Shanghai, 56 companies in the city have made investments in Britain by the end of 2017, with total investments at $4.5 billion.

　　

