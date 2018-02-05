92 fake stories disqualified from top journalism award competition

The All-China Journalists Association canceled the candidacy of 92 news stories for the nation's top journalism awards in 2016 and 2017 for fabrication.

Among the disqualified stories, 71 were radio and television reports, said the association, adding that some were modified from the original report before being submitted for the award, while others contained fake content.

"The fabrication seriously harmed the authority and credibility of the China Journalism Awards as well as the credibility of journalism," said the association, vowing measures to curb fake news.

The China Journalism Prizes, established by the association in 1990, and the "Changjiang and Taofen Prizes," are the two highest journalism prizes in China.