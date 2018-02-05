Tickets for DPRK's orchestra concert given via lottery

The 140-member orchestra of the DPRK is going to perform on February 8 and 11 in Seoul and east-coast city of Gangneung in South Korea.

The tickets are given out via online lottery system. A total of 560 seats will be available for the concert in Gangneung, while 500 seats will be offered for the Seoul performance. Winners will be announced on Tuesday on the same website. There will be 530 winners and each winner will be given two tickets.

As of Saturday, up to 156,200 people have applied for tickets.

According to Yonhap's report, the 140 members of Samjiyon orchestra will fly to South Korea on Tuesday. A cheerleading team of 230 people as well as Taekwondo performing team will also travel to the south by land.

The Samjiyon orchestra is one of DPRK's top art troupes. The performances will feature 80 orchestra musicians and 60 singers and dancers. Most of the orchestra members are young women who will wear modern costumes.

The performance marks the first time in about 16 years that the DPRK sends arts group to perform in South Korea, and it is hoped to lower the tensions between the two neighbors.

The director of the performing arts division of DPRK's culture ministry Kwon Hyok Bong said: "We believe that a great symphony will be enthusiastically received."

On January 25, 12 ice hockey athletes from the DPRK arrived at the Olympic village and started training together with athletes of South Korea. They will be the first joint team ever to play in the Games.

The joint women's ice hockey team held a press conference after a friendly match with the Swedish team ahead of the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang Sunday.