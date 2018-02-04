Kris Wu performs at Super Bowl concert

LINE

Chinese singer-actor Kris Wu performs at the Super Bowl Live Concert held at the VerizonUp Stage on the corner of Nicollet Mall and 8th Street in downtown Minneapolis, Minnesota, Feb 3, 2018. [Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn]

Chinese singer-actor Kris Wu performed at the Super Bowl Live Concert, which was held at the VerizonUp Stage on the corner of Nicollet Mall and 8th Street in downtown Minneapolis on Saturday, local time, with two hits, Juice, and Deserve.

"It's amazing. I love Minnesota and this is my first time performing at the Super Bowl Live Concert. I am honored," Wu said during his performance.

Later he wrote on his Instagram, which has nearly 6 million followers, "Thank you Minnesota! Thanks to all my fans for the support! Thank you Super Bowl!".

As the first Chinese artist to perform at the Super Bowl Live Concert, Wu has been named as a Super Bowl LII Ambassador for NFL China.

The Chinese singer, actor and music producer has topped the charts in China with record-setting singles, such as 6 and B.M. His song, Deserve, featuring American rapper Travis Scott, hit No 1 on iTunes, making Wu the first Chinese artist to achieve the position. He has also starred in 11 films, including his Hollywood debut, xXx: Return of Xander Cage, co-starring American actor Vin Diesel.

As the NFL eyes global expansion and is growing its worldwide fan base, the inclusion of international musical talent in Super Bowl event programming marks a milestone for the NFL and local host committee.

"We are thrilled to host Kris Wu, one of China's biggest stars, at Super Bowl Live," said Maureen Bosch, CEO of the Minnesota Super Bowl Host Committee.

　　

