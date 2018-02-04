LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Politics

Chinese premier congratulates Sri Lanka on anniversary of independence

1
2018-02-04 17:09Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Sunday sent a message to his Sri Lankan counterpart, Ranil Wickremesinghe, to congratulate Sri Lanka on the 70th anniversary of the nation's independence from the British colonial rule in 1948.

In his message, Li said China attaches great importance to its relations with Sri Lanka.

Within the framework of the initiative on the construction of the Silk Road Economic Belt and the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road, China wishes to consolidate the traditional friendship with Sri Lanka, strengthen mutual political trust, deepen practical cooperation and push bilateral relations to a new level, said Li.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.