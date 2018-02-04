LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Economy

Policies released on China's rural vitalization

1
2018-02-04 17:08Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

China released a package of policies on Sunday, charting the roadmap for rural vitalization.

There is quite a lot of work to be accomplished in Chinese villages, where opportunities for development have arisen as the country enters a new era, said a document jointly released by the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and State Council.

This is the 15th year in a row that the "No. 1 central document" has been devoted to agriculture, farmers and rural areas.

The "No. 1 central document" is the name traditionally given to the first policy statement released by the central authorities of the year, and is seen as an indicator of policy priorities.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.