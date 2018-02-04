Policies released on China's rural vitalization

China released a package of policies on Sunday, charting the roadmap for rural vitalization.

There is quite a lot of work to be accomplished in Chinese villages, where opportunities for development have arisen as the country enters a new era, said a document jointly released by the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and State Council.

This is the 15th year in a row that the "No. 1 central document" has been devoted to agriculture, farmers and rural areas.

The "No. 1 central document" is the name traditionally given to the first policy statement released by the central authorities of the year, and is seen as an indicator of policy priorities.