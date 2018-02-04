LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

Youtube to crack down on rule-breaking video makers with stricter policies

1
2018-02-04 15:15Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

Video-sharing platform Youtube will work with stricter policies to punish "egregious" creators whose behaviors cause "significant harm" to the community.

In a blog post on Thursday, chief executive Susan Wojcicki said Youtube is developing new policies that "would lead to consequences" if a content creator "does something egregious that causes significant harm" to and "damage the reputation" of the entire community of video makers.

The post detailed a list of the Google-owned company's priorities for creators in 2018.

The site has come under harsh criticism after Logan Paul, one of its most popular content creators, uploaded a video in December showing a suicide victim in Japan, which caused social media backlash across the world.

Paul, who has over 15 million followers on his popular video channel, filmed the video in Aokigahara, which is known as "the Japanese Suicide Forest" near Mount Fuji. According to reports, Paul and his friends were laughing when shooting a body hanging from a tree.

The clip, which was taken down following immediate backlash, ignited controversy for both the 22-year-old Youtube star and the platform itself.

Wojcicki did not refer to Paul or any other creators in the post, but said some creators' misbehavior could harm society.

She said Youtube will improve the enforcement of policies through a "combination of human review and machine learning technology." To achieve the goal, the company will increase the number of people working to address content to over 10,000 by the end of this year.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.