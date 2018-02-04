Youtube to crack down on rule-breaking video makers with stricter policies

Video-sharing platform Youtube will work with stricter policies to punish "egregious" creators whose behaviors cause "significant harm" to the community.

In a blog post on Thursday, chief executive Susan Wojcicki said Youtube is developing new policies that "would lead to consequences" if a content creator "does something egregious that causes significant harm" to and "damage the reputation" of the entire community of video makers.

The post detailed a list of the Google-owned company's priorities for creators in 2018.

The site has come under harsh criticism after Logan Paul, one of its most popular content creators, uploaded a video in December showing a suicide victim in Japan, which caused social media backlash across the world.

Paul, who has over 15 million followers on his popular video channel, filmed the video in Aokigahara, which is known as "the Japanese Suicide Forest" near Mount Fuji. According to reports, Paul and his friends were laughing when shooting a body hanging from a tree.

The clip, which was taken down following immediate backlash, ignited controversy for both the 22-year-old Youtube star and the platform itself.

Wojcicki did not refer to Paul or any other creators in the post, but said some creators' misbehavior could harm society.

She said Youtube will improve the enforcement of policies through a "combination of human review and machine learning technology." To achieve the goal, the company will increase the number of people working to address content to over 10,000 by the end of this year.