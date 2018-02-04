LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Politics

Russia strikes back after fighter jet downed, pilot killed

1
2018-02-04 15:12Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

Massive Russian air strikes have killed at least 30 militants in northwest Syria, where a Russian fighter jet was shot down, Russia's Defense Ministry said in a statement Saturday.

A series of high-precision weapon strikes has been delivered in the area controlled by the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group, which brought down the Russian Su-25 jet by using a portable anti-aircraft missile system in the Syrian province Idlib, said the statement.

"According to radio intercepts, more than 30 Jabhat al-Nusra militants were killed," said the statement.

Earlier Saturday, the ministry said a pilot survived the fighter jet crash but was later killed in a ground fight with terrorists.

"The pilot died in a fight with the terrorists," an earlier statement said.

"The Russian center for reconciliation of opposing sides in Syria and the Turkish side overseeing the Idlib de-escalation area are working to bring the Russian pilot's body home," it said.

The incident requires finding out which countries could have equipped the militants with the man-portable air defense system, Yury Shvytkin, the deputy chairman of the Russian lower house's defense committee, was quoted by Sputnik as saying.

In May 2017, the guarantors of the Syrian ceasefire, Russia, Iran and Turkey, agreed to set up the Syrian de-escalation zones in Syria, which includes Idlib province.

In December 2017, the Russian military announced that Syrian troops supported by Russian servicemen have completed the destruction of Islamic State terrorists in the war-torn country.

Later, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the beginning of a partial withdrawal of Russian troops from Syria.

Russia reportedly spent an average of 156 million rubles ($2.6 million) every day in the past few years on military operations against terrorist groups in Syria.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.