Chinese flying man Su Bingtian breaks men's 60m Asian record

2018-02-04 14:27Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download
Su Bingtian (2nd R) of China competes during the Men's 60m final of the 2018 IAAF World Indoor Tour in Karlsruhe, Germany, on Feb. 3, 2018. Su Bingtian claimed the title with 6.47 seconds.(Xinhua/Luo Huanhuan)

Chinese to sprinter Su Bingtian refreshed the Asian record of men's 60m in 6.47 seconds while winning the final of the 2018 International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) World Indoor Tour in Karlsruhe, Germany on Saturday.

Su sliced off the previous Asian record by 0.03 seconds, which was held by himself together with Qatar's Tosin Ogunode.

Su shared his happiness on social media: "The 6.47-second record belongs to the national team. I'm enjoying the competition and running in a happy mood."

The silver and bronze medals went to Yunier Perez from Cuba in 6.56 seconds and the United States' Michael Rodgers in 6.60 seconds.

Su claimed the men's 60m title in 6.55 seconds at the ISTAF Indoor in Berlin on January 26.

The IAAF World Indoor Tour is comprised of six indoor meetings, with athletes competing for points in designated tour disciplines.

The 2018 tour will be staged over the course of 22 days, with further stops in Dusseldorf, Madrid, Boston and Torun.

At the end of the series, the individual overall winner of each discipline takes home 20 thousand U.S. dollars in prize money and a wild card entry to the World Indoor Championships.

　　

