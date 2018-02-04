LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

Exhibition held to commemorate 200th anniversary of Karl Marx's birth

1
2018-02-04 14:23Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

An exhibition on Marxism will be open to the public every Tuesday to Sunday in Beijing with free admission to commemorate the 200th anniversary of Karl Marx's birth.

The exhibition on Marxism's early spread to China was also held to commemorate the 170th anniversary of the publication of the Communist Manifesto.

It uses pictures, objects, documents and art to depict the hardships during the early stage of Marxism's spread to China and Marxists' solid faith and efforts to save the nation.

A launch ceremony was held on Friday at the Beidahonglou branch of the Beijing Luxun Museum (the New Culture Movement Memorial of Beijing) by the Central Compilation and Translation Bureau and the State Administration of Cultural Heritage.

Marx, born on May 5, 1818, was largely ignored by scholars in his own lifetime, though his social, economic and political ideas gained rapid acceptance after his death in 1883.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.