World Cancer Day: Go away, Mr. Tumor!

2018-02-04 13:54CGTN Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

It hurts to say that 8.8 million people, roughly the population of Israel, lose their lives in the struggle against cancer every year globally, at a speed of nearly one in every three seconds.

Lung cancer and breast cancer are two of the biggest cancer killers threatening men and women. Cigarette use, alcohol consumption and irregular lifestyle are contributing factors in the diagnosis of cancer and death from cancer. According to a 2017 study by the World Health Organization, 60 percent of cancers are preventable.

The joint efforts from every man and woman, young and old, will pave the road to the successful defeat of the illness.

In 2000, the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC) launched World Cancer Day, which falls on February 4 ever year. The day calls for universal attention to the prevention of cancer and the improvement of patients' lives.

Thanks to advances in science and a heightened awareness of the dangers of cigarettes and other risk factors, cancer's death rate has dropped by 25 percent over the past two decades, according to the American Cancer Society.

Where there is life, there is struggle. Pain may wither our body, but it pales when it tries to knock us down!

 

　　

