China firmly opposes U.S. Nuclear Posture Review: spokesman

China firmly opposes the Nuclear Posture Review (NPR) published by the United States Department of Defense, a spokesman of China's National Defense Ministry said Sunday.

The U.S. document presumptuously speculated China's intention of development and played up the threat of China's nuclear strength, spokesman Ren Guoqiang said.

China will resolutely stick to peaceful development and pursue a national defense policy that is defensive in nature, Ren said.

"We hope the U.S. side to discard its 'cold-war mentality,' shoulder its own special and primary responsibility in nuclear disarmament, understand correctly China's strategic intention and take a fair view on China's national defense and military development," he said.