Amazon, eBay remove Chinese boy costumes featuring 'slant-eye' images

Amazon UK and eBay UK removed Chinese boy costumes featuring racist "slant-eye" images after receiving immense backlash from social media users, Haiwainet.cn reported on Feb. 1.

According to Hong Kong media, the Chinese traditional costumes were modeled by white children pulling their eyes back in a "slant-eye" expression, a gesture often used to mock Asians.

The images exasperated many in the Chinese community, who reported the merchandise and demanded its removal from the sites.

"Once this listing was brought to our attention, we immediately removed the item and contacted the seller informing them that the listing violates eBay's offensive materials policy," eBay stated on Tuesday.

However, no further explanation was given on the reasons why these offensive images were allowed on the pages in the first place.

Amazon refused to apologize for the matter, but did remove the costumes from its site.

Amazon's irresponsible statement implied that "it is acceptable to offend Chinese people," said a net user, adding that she was shocked that Amazon used racist images to sell their products.

This matter was blatant racist advocacy, said another net user who demanded an explanation from Amazon.