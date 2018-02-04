LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

Amazon, eBay remove Chinese boy costumes featuring 'slant-eye' images

1
2018-02-04 06:23People's Daily Online Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

Amazon UK and eBay UK removed Chinese boy costumes featuring racist "slant-eye" images after receiving immense backlash from social media users, Haiwainet.cn reported on Feb. 1.

According to Hong Kong media, the Chinese traditional costumes were modeled by white children pulling their eyes back in a "slant-eye" expression, a gesture often used to mock Asians.

The images exasperated many in the Chinese community, who reported the merchandise and demanded its removal from the sites.

"Once this listing was brought to our attention, we immediately removed the item and contacted the seller informing them that the listing violates eBay's offensive materials policy," eBay stated on Tuesday.

However, no further explanation was given on the reasons why these offensive images were allowed on the pages in the first place.

Amazon refused to apologize for the matter, but did remove the costumes from its site.

Amazon's irresponsible statement implied that "it is acceptable to offend Chinese people," said a net user, adding that she was shocked that Amazon used racist images to sell their products.

This matter was blatant racist advocacy, said another net user who demanded an explanation from Amazon.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.