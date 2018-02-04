LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

55 telecom fraud suspects returned to China from Indonesia

1
2018-02-04 09:10Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

A total of 55 suspects in telecom and online fraud cases have been returned to China from Indonesia, the Ministry of Public Security said Saturday.

The suspects have been linked to more than 60 criminal cases, covering more than 20 Chinese provinces and involving 30 million yuan (about 4.7 million U.S. dollars), the ministry said in a statement.

Chinese police sent a team to Indonesia in June 2017 to work with local police. In August 2017, 143 such suspects were brought back to China from Indonesia.

The ministry said that the 55 suspects were on Indonesia's Bali island according to tips provided by Chinese police. On January 11, police took action to destroy three dens and arrest them, it said.

The ministry said that the telecom and online fraud, in which people pretend to be police, prosecutors and court officials, severely infringed on people's property rights and interests.

It said that Chinese police will maintain a tough crackdown on such crimes, enhance cooperation with other countries, and bring criminals to justice.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.