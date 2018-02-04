China chemical plant explosion kills four, injures six

Four people died and six were injured after an explosion ripped through a chemical plant Saturday in east China's Shandong Province, local authorities said.

The blast occurred around 10:50 a.m. on Saturday at the Jinshan Chemical Plant Co., Ltd in an economic development zone in Linshu County while maintenance work was under way, according to the county government.

Six people were injured in the blast, and two of them sustained severe wounds.

Owner of the chemical plant is in police custody. The cause of the blast is being investigated.