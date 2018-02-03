LINE

Rescue continues for 3 missing in Yellow Sea

2018-02-03 17:13Xinhua Editor: Yao Lan ECNS App Download

Rescuers are searching for three crew members who remain missing after a shipwreck on Friday evening in the Yellow Sea, local authorities said Saturday.

The body of the vessel, with six people aboard, cracked at around 7:30 p.m. in the waters off Guanyun County in east China's Jiangsu Province, according to the county's publicity office.

The crew members called the police. Temperatures as low as minus 9 degrees Celsius and rapid currents hampered rescue efforts, said the office.

At around 10 p.m., rescuers found three people near the prow, the only part of the boat that appeared above the water, and saved them an hour later. The survivors are being treated in the hospital.

　　

