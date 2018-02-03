LINE

Over 2,000 prosecutors investigated from 2013 to 2017

A total of 2,089 prosecutors were investigated for violating discipline or laws from 2013 to 2017, the Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) has said.

The figure was released at an SPP national meeting on clean governance and anti-corruption.

The SPP said 543 prosecutors were investigated for violating the eight-point frugality code issued after the 18th CPC National Congress in 2012, adding that the work styles of prosecution organs had improved during the period.

The frugality code requires officials to strictly practice frugality and clean up undesirable work styles.

The SPP asked prosecution organs at various levels to keep high pressure on corruption and focus on the abuse of power, embezzlement and bribery.

Efforts will also be made to facilitate the collecting of tips and giving feedback, it said.

　　

