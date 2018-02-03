6.5 mln Chinese to travel overseas during Spring Festival holiday: report

A total of 6.5 million Chinese will travel overseas during the upcoming week-long Spring Festival holiday, said a report released by China Tourism Academy and Ctrip.

People from more than 200 Chinese cities have booked outbound tours to over 700 cities in 68 countries and regions on Ctrip, a popular online travel agency based in Shanghai, said the report released on Friday.

The tourists are expected to spend 9,500 yuan (1,510 U.S. dollars) each on their trips.

The most popular destinations are Thailand, Japan, Singapore and Vietnam. The Nordic countries and the United Arab Emirates are also among the favorites. Some of the travelers will be going as far as Antarctica.

The Year of Dog will begin on Feb. 16, according to the Chinese lunar calendar.

During the Chinese Lunar New Year holiday in 2017, 6.15 million Chinese travelled overseas, up 7 percent year on year.