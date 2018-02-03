China continues to pursue major-country diplomacy with Chinese characteristics: FM

China will continue to break new ground in pursuing major-country diplomacy with Chinese characteristics in the new era, said an article under the byline of Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

As a permanent member of the UN Security Council and a developing country, China needs to consider and contribute to global wellbeing, shoulder its due international responsibilities and play its role as a major country in promoting common development, according to the article carried by the China International Studies, a bi-monthly periodical.

"We will take a longer and broader perspective, and be even more open-minded and resourceful in our diplomacy," Wang said. "We will give more consideration to the overall interests of the world and humanity, and work in a proactive manner."

China will continue to hold high the banner of peace, development, cooperation and mutual benefit, and strengthen friendship and cooperation with other countries on the basis of the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence, Wang said.

"We will firmly uphold the existing international system with the UN at the core, and protect and expand the legitimate rights and interests of developing countries," he said.

China will follow the principle of achieving shared benefits through consultation and collaboration in engaging in global governance, and strive for a more equitable and fairer international political and economic order, according to Wang.

China will continue to treat all countries as equals, address international disputes through peaceful means, and work for greater democracy and rule of law in international relations, he said.

"We will continue to act as a responsible major country to contribute to world peace, promote global development, and uphold the international order," Wang said.