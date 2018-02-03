LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Politics

China continues to pursue major-country diplomacy with Chinese characteristics: FM

1
2018-02-03 13:59Xinhua Editor: Yao Lan ECNS App Download

China will continue to break new ground in pursuing major-country diplomacy with Chinese characteristics in the new era, said an article under the byline of Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

As a permanent member of the UN Security Council and a developing country, China needs to consider and contribute to global wellbeing, shoulder its due international responsibilities and play its role as a major country in promoting common development, according to the article carried by the China International Studies, a bi-monthly periodical.

"We will take a longer and broader perspective, and be even more open-minded and resourceful in our diplomacy," Wang said. "We will give more consideration to the overall interests of the world and humanity, and work in a proactive manner."

China will continue to hold high the banner of peace, development, cooperation and mutual benefit, and strengthen friendship and cooperation with other countries on the basis of the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence, Wang said.

"We will firmly uphold the existing international system with the UN at the core, and protect and expand the legitimate rights and interests of developing countries," he said.

China will follow the principle of achieving shared benefits through consultation and collaboration in engaging in global governance, and strive for a more equitable and fairer international political and economic order, according to Wang.

China will continue to treat all countries as equals, address international disputes through peaceful means, and work for greater democracy and rule of law in international relations, he said.

"We will continue to act as a responsible major country to contribute to world peace, promote global development, and uphold the international order," Wang said.

 

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.