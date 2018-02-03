Liang Xiaojing wins women's 60m in Asian Indoor Athletics

Liang Xiaojing of China won the women's 60m in 7.20 seconds at the 8th Asian Indoor Athletics Championship here on Friday.

Liang who clocked in 7.29 seconds in the heats on Thursday, awarded China its second gold medal, after Wang Chunyu won the women's 800m title on Thursday, the first for China which fielded in a total of 12 athletes.

The 20-year-old Liang, born in south China's Guangdong province, won the women's 100m crown at the Nanjing Youth Olympic Games in 2014.

The three-day Asian Indoor Championship kicked off on Thursdy, and will run till Saturday.