Cold front to chill China

2018-02-03 Xinhua

A cold front will chill most parts of central and eastern China, with strong wind and temperature drops in the next several days, the national observatory said.

The National Meteorological Center (NMC) on Saturday forecast temperatures to fall by four to six degrees Celsius in Hubei, Hunan, Anhui, Zhejiang and Jiangxi provinces by Sunday due to north wind sweeping across the regions.

Some areas will see declines up to eight degrees, the NMC said, adding that the country's northeastern part will also be affected.

Meanwhile, southwest China's Sichuan, Yunnan and Guizhou provinces will have snow or sleet till Monday, with heavy snow fall expected in some places.

The NMC has advised residents to take precautions against the cold weather and icy roads.

 

　　

