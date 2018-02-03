LINE

Procurators asked to fight organized crime with rule of law

The Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) has asked procuratorates across the country to help fight organized crime by using rule of law.

The SPP has issued a notice asking procuratorates at all levels to step up punishment on gang crime and its protective "umbrellas" in the country's latest campaign against organized crime.

Procurators should severely punish the organizers, leaders and core figures of gang crime while lessening penalties for first-time and occasional offenders and the underaged, the notice said.

"The fight against organized crime should be precise and ruthless with real effect," it said.

It also asked procuratorates to guarantee that each case would be properly handled in accordance with facts, evidence, procedure and the application of law, and that they can withstand the test of law and time.

Procurators should also step up coordination with other departments, such as establishing a mechanism to rapidly transfer problems to discipline inspection and supervision authorities, the document said.

 

　　

