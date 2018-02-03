LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Politics

China-Latin America cooperation based on common interests: FM spokesperson

1
2018-02-03 13:15Xinhua Editor: Yao Lan ECNS App Download

The cooperation between China and Latin America is based on common interests and mutual needs, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Friday.

According to some media reports, a U.S. official said recently that China "is using economic statecraft to pull the region into its orbit."

In response to this, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said the allegation was entirely against the truth and displayed disrespect to the vast number of Latin American countries.

Both as developing countries, China and the Latin American countries are facing common tasks of development and their win-win cooperation is based on equality, reciprocity, openness and inclusiveness, said the spokesperson.

"China is a major international buyer of Latin American bulk commodities, and imports more and more agricultural and high value-added products from the region," Hua said, adding that China's investment in and financial cooperation with Latin American countries are in full accordance with commercial rules and local laws and regulations.

According to Hua, the second ministerial meeting for the China and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States Forum held last month passed three outcome documents, which showed a high degree of consensus by Latin American countries on deepening cooperation with China.

"The development of China-Latin America ties does not target or reject any third party, nor does it affect the interests of third parties in Latin America," Hua said, urging relevant countries to abandon outdated concept of zero-sum game and look at the development of China-Latin America relations in an open and inclusive manner.

 

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.