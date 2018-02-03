China to expand ties with Uruguay -- Xi

China is willing to expand ties with Uruguay in a comprehensive way in order to better benefit the two countries and peoples, Chinese President Xi Jinping said Saturday.

Xi made the remarks in a congratulatory message to his Uruguayan counterpart, Tabare Vazquez.

The two presidents exchanged congratulatory messages to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral diplomatic ties.

Noting that China and Uruguay are good friends and partners, Xi said bilateral relations have witnessed great progress over the past three decades, especially since the establishment of a strategic partnership in October 2016.

China attaches great importance to the development of bilateral ties, Xi added.

In his message, Vazquez said bilateral relations between Uruguay and China have witnessed remarkable achievements in recent years. The two sides will work together to push forward bilateral ties to a new high. Uruguay supports the Belt and Road Initiative and looks forward to taking part as early as possible.