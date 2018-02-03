LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

China makes senior care facilities safer

1
2018-02-03 10:33Xinhua Editor: Yao Lan ECNS App Download

China has addressed nearly 200,000 safety issues after inspecting all of the country's 41,700 senior care facilities over the past year, a vice minister said Thursday.

Vice Minister of Civil Affairs Gao Xiaobing said at a press conference in Beijing that the national overhaul covered both registered and unregistered senior care facilities.

As a result, safety incidents in senior care facilities dropped by a quarter in 2017, Gao said.

China has a rapidly aging population. The number of people over 60 has reached 241 million. Public elder care services, however, are in short supply.

The vice minister said the government will draft policies to boost the development of quality senior care facilities and pilot community support services for the elderly who opt to stay at home, which is more in line with the country's elder care tradition.

 

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.