Politics

Stronger policies promote opening-up

1
2018-02-03 10:23China Daily Editor: Yao Lan ECNS App Download
Foreign Minister Wang Yi (second from the left) learns about coconut sculpture from Liu Cigui (right), secretary of Hainan Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China, in Beijing on Friday. Wang Zhuangfei / China Daily

China will carry out new and stronger policies to implement reform and opening-up, Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Friday.

"Our steps in deepening reform and opening-up will not stop, and the door of opening-up will not close," Wang said at a promotion event for Hainan province held in the Foreign Ministry.

The foreign minister said he hoped foreign diplomats attending the event will have an understanding of the prospect of China's development by learning more about the Hainan, which is "a front line of the reform and opening-up".

The event attracted diplomats from about 160 countries, according to Wang.

This year marks the 40th anniversary of the reform and opening-up as well as the 30th anniversary of the founding of Hainan, a province boasting of seaside tropical scenery.

More than 67 million tourists from home and abroad visited the province in 2017, according to Wang.

Andrey Denisov, Russian ambassador to China, who also addressed the event, said many Russian tourists, including himself, have been to Hainan, and the province tops the most preferred tourist destination among Russian tourists.

Established in 1988, the southernmost Chinese province is also the largest special economic zone in the country. Modern industries including aerospace, healthcare and modern agriculture are being developed in the province.

The Bo'ao Forum for Asia, a forum gathering government, business and academic leaders from different countries, will hold its annual conference in the province from April 8 to 11.

Liu Cigui, secretary of Hainan Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China, said the province will push forward a new round of reform and opening-up under the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era.

Liu also called for countries to work with Hainan to promote the connection of airlines and sea routes and deepening cooperation in fields including healthcare and science.

 

　　

