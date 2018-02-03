LINE

CPC to launch new round of discipline inspection

Party organizations of 30 provincial-level regions, ministry-level agencies and state-owned enterprises will be covered in a new round of discipline inspections, the Communist Party of China's top discipline watchdog said Friday.

It will be the first round of such inspections conducted by the 19th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

Approved by the CPC Central Committee, the Party organizations to be inspected include those of Hebei and Guangdong provinces, the Ministry of Commerce, the General Administration of Customs, the Ministry of Commerce and China National Nuclear Corporation, according to the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI).

Twelve rounds of regular inspections were conducted during the term of the 18th CPC Central Committee, as a form of internal supervision.

The inspections covered provincial CPC organizations, central CPC and government organs, major state-owned enterprises and centrally-administered universities.

Starting from the first inspection in May 2013, Party organizations of 277 units and institutions have been inspected, 16 provincial-level regions have been re-examined, and flexible inspections of four institutions have been carried out.

The CCDI exposed problems discovered in the inspections and published rectifications on its website.

According to the CCDI, more than 50 percent of investigations into centrally-administered officials were as a result of information found by discipline inspectors since the 18th CPC National Congress in 2012.

 

　　

