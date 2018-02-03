LINE

Senior Chinese official stresses crackdown on IPR infringement, counterfeiting

2018-02-03 10:23Xinhua Editor: Yao Lan ECNS App Download

A senior Chinese official stressed Friday the importance of the crackdown on IPR infringement and counterfeit products.

"Fighting IPR infringement and counterfeits is necessary to meeting people's wishes for a better life and serves as an important guarantee for building China into an innovative country," said Wang Yang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee.

Wang, who is also head of the national leading group for crackdown on IPR infringement and counterfeits, stressed the importance of fighting IPR infringement and counterfeits in promoting high-quality development.

He pointed to the Internet, rural market and exports and imports as the three fields where continued efforts should be made to fight IPR infringement and counterfeiting.

Wang also demanded the improving of related laws and regulations, modernizing market supervision and capacity, deepening trans-department and trans-regional cooperation and enhancing international cooperation.

 

　　

