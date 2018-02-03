China, Mauritius agree to cement parliamentary exchanges

Zhang Dejiang (R front), chairman of the Standing Committee of China's National People's Congress (NPC), and Santi Bai Hanoomanjee (L front), speaker of the National Assembly of Mauritius, attend a MOU signing ceremony to boost parliamentary exchanges before their talks in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 2, 2018. (Xinhua/Pang Xinglei)

China's top legislator Zhang Dejiang held talks with Santi Bai Hanoomanjee, speaker of the National Assembly of Mauritius on Friday, with both sides agreeing to boost parliamentary exchanges and signing a MOU.

Zhang, chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC), said bilateral ties have seen healthy and smooth development. China and Mauritius have strengthened their political trust, had fruitful cooperation in various fields and coordinated in regional and international affairs.

Zhang called on both sides to make full use of the forum on China-Africa cooperation and the Belt and Road Initiative to benefit the two peoples.

The MOU on cooperation between China's NPC and the National Assembly of Mauritius will play an important role in their exchanges, Zhang said.

Zhang expressed his hope that both sides will share experience in governance, support each other in their core interests, and consolidate the political foundation of the two countries.

Zhang also called for more policy and legal support for pragmatic cooperation, and more people-to-people exchanges in areas like culture, education, and tourism.

Hanoomanjee reaffirmed that Mauritius will always adhere to the one-China policy.

She said the National Assembly of Mauritius attaches importance to its ties with China's NPC, and is willing to work with the Chinese side to promote cooperation in economy and trade, culture, tourism, clean energy, and infrastructure.