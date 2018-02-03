Xi meets with Armed Police

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, chairman of the Central Military Commission and president, greets delegates of the third Party congress of the Armed Police Force in Beijing on Friday. LI GANG / XINHUA

He congratulates delegates on opening of the force's third Party congress

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, chairman of the Central Military Commission and president, met with representatives of the Armed Police Force on Friday in Beijing, according to the Defense Ministry.

Xi said that, on behalf of the CPC Central Committee and the Central Military Commission, he congratulates the opening of the third Party congress of the Armed Police Force and also offers his greetings to delegates to the meeting as well as other members of the Armed Police Force, according to a news release on the ministry's website.

The release said the congress aims to promote Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era and decisions made at the 19th National Congress of the CPC, uphold and implement the president's instructions to the Armed Police Force, reflect on the force's previous work, analyze the current situation, assign new missions and encourage officers to build a strong paramilitary force.

Friday's meeting marked the first time that Xi has publicly attended an event held by the Armed Police Force since the transfer last month of its chain of command.

Starting in January, the Armed Police Force has been placed under the unified control of the CPC Central Committee and the Central Military Commission. Previously, it was jointly administered by the military commission and the State Council.

In early January, Xi told the Armed Police Force to concentrate on combat readiness and be well prepared for emergency response and counterterrorism operations.