Sci-tech

Chinese scientists create global carbon dioxide distribution diagram

2018-02-02 23:23Xinhua Editor: Wang Fan ECNS App Download

Chinese scientists have analyzed data from the country's carbon satellite and created the first global carbon dioxide distribution diagrams.

The diagrams aim to provide satellite data support to research on climate change and carbon emissions, the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) said Friday.

The diagram for April 2017 showed that the northern hemisphere had higher carbon dioxide levels than the southern hemisphere.

The carbon dioxide level of northern hemisphere showed a tendency of decreasing from spring to summer, indicating more carbons were absorbed by the ecosystem, according to scientists.

The diagrams indicate that the regions with frequent human activity had higher carbon dioxide levels.

On Dec. 22, 2016, China launched a carbon dioxide monitoring satellite from Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China's Gobi Desert. China was the third country, after Japan and the United States, to monitor greenhouse gases using its own satellite.

　　

