Chinese, Italian presidents congratulate on successful launch of joint satellite

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Italian President Sergio Mattarella congratulated each other Friday on the successful launch of an electromagnetic satellite, a joint project between their two countries.

In his message, Xi said that China and Italy have achieved major results in cooperation on the seismo-electromagnetic satellite project, a significant embodiment of China-Italy comprehensive strategic partnership.

The satellite, known as Zhangheng 1 in Chinese, will greatly enhance the two countries' ability to monitor the Earth's electromagnetic environment using space technology, and will play an important role in earthquake alert and disaster prevention and alleviation, so as to facilitate the socio-economic development of the two countries.

For his part, Mattarella said the successful launch of the electromagnetic satellite is an important achievement of the China-Italy cooperation and shows their solid partnership in scientific research.

Italy is willing to make joint efforts with China to push forward bilateral cooperation in various sectors to achieve more fruits, he said.

Xi added that China attaches great importance to China-Italy relations.

China is willing to work together with Italy to deepen exchanges and cooperation in various fields and advance China-Italy comprehensive strategic partnership, so as to better serve the two countries and the two peoples, he said.