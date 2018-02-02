LINE

Xi extends Spring Festival greetings to veterans

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, attends a performance for retired military officials and veterans in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 2, 2018. Xi on Friday extended Spring Festival, or Chinese Lunar New Year, greetings to military veterans. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

Chinese President Xi Jinping Friday extended his Spring Festival greetings to military veterans.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, attended a performance for retired military officials and veterans in Beijing.

The performance featured songs and dances showing the military's training and preparedness to fight, as well as their loyalty to the Party.

Senior military officials, including Xu Qiliang and Zhang Youxia, also attended the event.

Spring Festival, or Chinese Lunar New Year, falls on Feb. 16 this year.

　　

