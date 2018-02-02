Internet watchdog orders micro blog operators to be more responsible

China's top internet watchdog released a regulation on Friday, ordering micro blog operators to take more responsibility to ensure the safety of online information.

The regulation, issued by the Cyberspace Administration of China, aims to provide a safer cyber environment for people and prevent them from being harmed by illegal or improper information.

It will come into effect on March 20.

It stipulates that micro-blogging service providers or operators should set up a clear management system, use safe technical measures and qualified employees to run the platforms.

Meanwhile, they should sign contracts with micro bloggers to clarify duties and responsibilities of each other to ensure the information safety, according to it.

A mechanism to figure out and fight online rumors is a must, and micro blog operators are also ordered to take a quick response and have an emergency system when finding illegal messages or untrue contents spreading online, it said.

Besides, a timely and effective reporting channel for netizens to provide clues is necessary for micro blog operators, it added.

On Saturday, Sina Weibo, one of China's most popular social media and Chinese Twitter-like platform, was ordered by Beijing's internet watchdog to suspend its "hot" rankings for failing to stop the spread of illegal content.

The authority issued a weeklong ban on the micro blog operator, accusing it of promoting improper materials uploaded by users, including ethnic discrimination and pornography.