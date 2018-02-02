HKSAR gov't has duty to ensure elections conducted in accordance with Basic Law: spokesman

The government of China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) said on Thursday that it has a duty to ensure all elections in Hong Kong are conducted in accordance with the Basic Law and relevant electoral laws.

A spokesman of the HKSAR government made the remarks in response to a statement by the British Foreign and Commonwealth Office on the HKSAR 2018 Legislative Council by-election.

"Since the return to the motherland, the HKSAR has been exercising a high degree of autonomy and 'Hong Kong people administering Hong Kong' in strict accordance with the Basic Law," the spokesman said.

"The HKSAR government all along respects and safeguards the rights enjoyed by Hong Kong residents in accordance with law, including the rights to vote and to stand for election."

The HKSAR government has a duty to implement and uphold the Basic Law and to ensure that all elections are conducted in accordance with the Basic Law and relevant electoral laws, the spokesman said.

The British statement came days after a candidate's nomination for the 2018 Legislation Council by-election was ruled invalid by a returning officer.

A returning officer of the 2018 Legislative Council by-election of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR) on Saturday disqualified a candidate's nomination as the candidate does not comply with the Legislative Council ordinance. The candidate, Agnes Chow, is a member of a political organization in Hong Kong which incites separatism.

The spokesman said that the returning officer made the decision after having considered the facts and requirements of relevant electoral laws, and the decision was due to the fact that the candidate did not comply with the Legislative Council Ordinance.

"Decisions made by the returning officers will ensure that the 2018 Legislative Council by-election is held in strict accordance with the Basic Law, the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights and other applicable laws in an open, honest and fair manner," the spokesman said, adding "There is no question of restriction of the freedom of speech or deprivation of the right to stand for election as alleged by some members of the community."