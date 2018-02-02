More martyrs' remains to return to China from ROK

Soldiers of the Chinese People's Liberation Army carry coffins containing remains of soldiers of the Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) killed in the 1950-53 Korean War, at the Taoxian International Airport in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, March 31, 2016. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

The remains of 20 Chinese soldiers killed in the 1950-53 Korean War will be returned to China from the Republic of Korea (ROK) on March 28, 2018, according to the Ministry of Civil Affairs Thursday.

It will be the fifth batch returned following a handover agreement signed by the two countries. From 2014 to 2017, the remains of 569 soldiers were returned to China from the ROK, the ministry said.

Before the remains are returned, a ceremony will be held on March 26 in the ROK.

The Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) fought with the Democratic People's Republic of Korea army in the Korean War against the ROK army and U.S.-led UN forces.

Almost 200,000 CPV soldiers have been confirmed killed in the war, with most buried on the Korean Peninsula.

According to an agreement between China and the ROK, the ROK will continue to hand over remains of Chinese soldiers found in its territory based on a humanitarian spirit. A hand-over is usually held before Chinese Tomb-Sweeping Day in early April.