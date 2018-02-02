LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

China improves holiday traffic service through map app

1
2018-02-02 13:49Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

Chinese traffic authority said Thursday that it would provide traffic information via map app Amap to ensure smooth passenger journeys during upcoming Spring Festival holiday.

Spring Festival, or Chinese Lunar New Year, falls on Feb. 16, 2018. The travel rush around the festival, also known as "Chunyun," will last for 40 days starting from Thursday.

About 2.48 billion trips are expected to be made by road during this year's travel rush.

The Ministry of Public Security traffic management bureau will provide traffic safety tips on Amap, and offer optimal transport routes based on big data analysis to ensure people enjoy safe and smooth traffic.

In addition, people can search for the address of over 80 service stations on the app, where they can check their vehicles and have food.

Spring Festival is the country's most important holiday of family reunion. Hundreds of millions of people head to their hometowns to visit relatives and old friends, which puts huge stress on the transport system.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.