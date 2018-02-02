No casualties reported in office building fire in China

No casualties have been reported in an office building fire in Zhengzhou, capital of central China's Henan Province, and the flames have been put out, according to local authorities.

The fire broke out around 1:35 p.m. Thursday in the high-rise office building Yuansheng International, which is owned by property developer Greenland, in Zhengdong New Area, an official with the city publicity department said.

The fire was initially seen on the building's thermal insulation layer.

Eight firefighter squads were sent to put out the flames. Xinhua reporters saw flames tearing through the building facade as burning window frames fell down.

As of 4 p.m., no casualties had been reported and the flames have been put out, firefighters said.

The fire raged over an area of 2,000 square meters.

The cause of the fire has not been determined, and an investigation is underway.