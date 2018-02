Six crew members fell into water as a cargo vessel capsized Thursday in the Yangtze River in central China's Hubei Province, authorities said Friday.

The accident happened Thursday evening at a section of Yangtze River in Qichun County in the city of Huanggang, said an official with the county's publicity department.

Rescuers on early Friday pulled one of them out of water, who died despite medical efforts.

The other five missing are being searched.