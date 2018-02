Chinese President Xi Jinping's special envoy Han Zheng will attend the opening ceremony of the 23rd Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, the Republic of Korea (ROK) on Feb. 9.

Han, a member of the Standing Committee of the Communist Party of China Central Committee Political Bureau, was invited by ROK President Moon Jae-in and President of the International Olympic Committee, Thomas Bach.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying made the announcement on Friday.