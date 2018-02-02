Shanghai civil affairs bureau unveils goals for 2018

Shanghai will implement a slew of measures to improve the quality of care for its citizens this year, among which is the addition of 7,000 beds to State-run nursing homes and 80 day care centers.

The plan was unveiled by the municipal government during a conference on Jan 31 where the civil affairs bureau listed its goals for 2018. The initiatives include programs aimed at poverty-stricken families, orphans and senior citizens in Shanghai.

Authorities said that they plan to convert about 1,000 nursing beds to suit people suffering from dementia, renovate 40 care institutions in rural parts of the city, and build 50 service centers and 250 standardized activity rooms for the elderly.

According to official statistics, there are 4.58 million registered people aged above 60 living in Shanghai and they account for nearly one-third of the city's 14 million registered residents.

In terms of children welfare, authorities said they will strive to enhance the management of privately-run child care centers, help support children in difficult situations as well as establish grassroots work teams to protect them.