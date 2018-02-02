LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

Shanghai civil affairs bureau unveils goals for 2018

1
2018-02-02 11:03chinadaily.com.cn Editor: Mo Hong'e ECNS App Download

Shanghai will implement a slew of measures to improve the quality of care for its citizens this year, among which is the addition of 7,000 beds to State-run nursing homes and 80 day care centers.

The plan was unveiled by the municipal government during a conference on Jan 31 where the civil affairs bureau listed its goals for 2018. The initiatives include programs aimed at poverty-stricken families, orphans and senior citizens in Shanghai.

Authorities said that they plan to convert about 1,000 nursing beds to suit people suffering from dementia, renovate 40 care institutions in rural parts of the city, and build 50 service centers and 250 standardized activity rooms for the elderly.

According to official statistics, there are 4.58 million registered people aged above 60 living in Shanghai and they account for nearly one-third of the city's 14 million registered residents.

In terms of children welfare, authorities said they will strive to enhance the management of privately-run child care centers, help support children in difficult situations as well as establish grassroots work teams to protect them.

 

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.